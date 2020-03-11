Strong Winds Expected To Create SE Wyoming Travel Hazards

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds are expected to cause a high risk of blow-overs and traffic accidents on Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming today [Wednesday, March 11].

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A High Wind Warning has been issued for portions of Interstate 80 from Burns to Elk Mountain but excluding the Laramie Valley in addition to Interstate 25 from the Colorado State Line north to Wheatland. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph at times through the day, and these strong crosswinds could result in loss of control of vehicles pulling lighter loads, including camping trailers. Be careful if travelling I-80 and I-25 through Thursday.''