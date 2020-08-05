Strong Winds, Large Hail, Isolated Tornadoes Possible Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms, possibly including large hail and strong winds, on Wednesday afternoon.

The agency says that while tornadoes are not likely, a twister or two is not out of the question. The agency posted this statement on its website:

–Risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of southeastern Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. Storms are expected to develop near and along the Laramie Range around 12-1 PM MDT, transitioning east mid to late afternoon into the Nebraska Panhandle. Large hail and strong wind gusts are the primary concerns with these storms, however, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware this afternoon and evening and make sure to have multiple ways of receiving warnings in the event any storms turn severe.