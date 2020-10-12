Student at Burns Jr./Sr. High School Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student at Burns Junior/Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Laramie County School District 2 announced over the weekend.

According to a press release, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has begun contact tracing protocols and some students at the school have been quarantined.

The positive case is the first student case, and the third in the district since school began on Aug. 17. Two elementary school staff members, one at Carpenter and one at Pine Bluffs, also tested positive for the virus last week.

LCSD2 Superintendent Jon Abrams encourages parents to watch students for possible symptoms such as sore throats, loss of taste or smell, fever, cough and body aches and to visit with their health care provider or get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible if symptoms are present.

Free COVID-19 testing is available through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.

