Student at McCormick Junior High Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student at McCormick Junior High School in Cheyenne has tested positive for COVID-19, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said Thursday.

Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has initiated contact tracing protocols, and the school has contacted the families.

"Students and faculty who have had direct contact with this individual have been directed to stay home today," Brown said in a release. "They will be receiving guidance from Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department regarding next steps."

Brown says they're ready to offer remote instruction for students who need it.

Thursday's news comes just two days after Brown announced an employee at the school had tested positive for the virus.

