Student Issue Forces East H.S. Officials to Enact No-Pass Period

A "student issue" forced officials to enact a no-pass period at Cheyenne East High School Thursday afternoon, a spokeswoman for Laramie County School District 1 said.

The no-pass period was enacted at 2:20 p.m. and lifted at 2:31 p.m.

"During this time, students and staff remained inside the building at their current location, so hallways were clear," the district said in a statement.

No-pass is enacted when a situation calls for hallways to remain clear or for students and staff to remain inside the building.

Examples of when no-pass might be enacted include when an individual requires emergency medical assistance or when law enforcement and narcotics dogs are conducting routine searches.

