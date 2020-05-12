Student Receives Award from UW’s American Heritage Center

University of Wyoming art student Ben Nathan, from Green River, received an award from UW’s American Heritage Center (AHC) for the best undergraduate research project.

The Undergraduate Research Award, given each spring, is based on collections held by the AHC.

Nathan, who will graduate this weekend with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in visual arts.

Nathan’s project is titled “Views of the West: Then and Now,” and is a print-art project that draws upon imagery evoked by personal journals that are now housed at the AHC.

The project was from Gerhard Luhn’s elk hunt recorded in Luhn’s diary when he was an infantryman stationed at Fort Laramie, located near Lingle, in the late 1860s.

Another source was a three-day automobile journey from Cheyenne to Denver, Colo., taken by Edith Clark in 1916, which was described in her journal during the time she served as Wyoming’s superintendent of public instruction.

Nathan used an art form known as intaglio, in which the artist creates a copper plate and then makes a series of different prints with it using a variety of inks, colors, and other elements to make each image distinctive.

More of Nathan’s intaglio artwork can be found on the UW Department of Visual and Literary Arts BFA online exhibit here.