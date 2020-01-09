Student Sets New Wyoming State Rubik’s Cube Record [VIDEO]

Braik Hurm doesn't have his driver's license yet, but he does own a Wyoming state record. The sophomore at Cambell County High School in Gillette recently set a new mark by solving a 3x3 Rubik's Cube in 8.09 seconds.

In less time than it takes to read this sentence, Hurm can master the popular 3D puzzle.

Hurm discovered the Rubik's Cube when his friends began playing in junior high. What began as a game has now become a serious sport. Last year, Hurm competed in two World Cube Association events, battling cube solvers from around the country.

His specialty is the 3x3 cube, but Hurm has also mastered the Square-1, Swekb, and Pyraminx cubes. And he can even do it with one hand tied behind his back. His personal record for solving a 3x3 Rubik's Cube one-handed is just over 42 seconds.

Hurm recently posted a YouTube video documenting his state record-setting performance. Don't blink; you might miss it.