Students Can Enter the Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest

Students have plenty of time to enter the 'Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest' anytime through the postmark deadline of January 9, 2021. The contest is for students in grades 4 through 12 with students having a chance to win Amazon gift cards of up to $150.

Students entering the contest can write a letter to the author of a book that has inspired or affected their life somehow. Wyoming State Library outreach librarian Susan Mark expanded on the concept of the contest in an interview with Wyoming News Now:

To enter, read a book that inspires you or gives you a new way to see the world...It can be one you’ve just picked up, or one you’ve read before. Then write a letter to the author – living or dead – to share how the book affected your life.

The letters will be judged in three different levels broken up among grades 4 through 12. The judging for grade levels will be grades 4-6, 7 & 8, and grades 9 through 12.

Students will get an ample amount of time to work on their projects during the winter break as both classroom and individual entries can be submitted into the contest.

The Wyoming Center for the Book program at the Wyoming State Library helped the Wyoming Letters About Literature project come to fruition. Posters promoting the contest can be found at the Wyoming State Library website.

For those wanting more info on the Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest, please contact Susan Mark at susan.mark@wyo.gov or call 307-777-5915. You can also contact Cary Dunlap at cary.dunlap1@wyo.gov or call 307-777-6338.