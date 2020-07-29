Study Says Americans Getting More Sleep During Pandemic

Here's another silver lining to this mess of a year.

Despite battling a nasty pandemic, there have been some good things to come out of this pandemic. Go ahead, call me an eternal optimist. However, I think getting a good night sleep is paramount to healthy living.

And we're all getting extra rest during this time.

According to two separate studies, Americans are getting more shuteye than they were before the pandemic hit. Keep in mind that before the pandemic hit, people were very sleep deprived so this is a step in the right direction no matter how great the difference is. The studies say that on average we are snoozing 15-30 minutes longer.

It's not two hours, but we'll take it.

So what's giving us more time in bed? Two things, really. The lack of a morning commute for those who are now working from home and the absence of a nightlife keeping us up to the wee hours of the morning.

I'm sure we would get even more sleep if we weren't so stressed about 2020, don't you agree?

Getting myself on a solid routine was the biggest priority when this pandemic struck. There were so many things out of my control, but I felt like how I approached my days would keep me somewhat sane. It worked out well for me.

Are you on a decent schedule now? Do you feel like you are getting more sleep these days? Have you considered a consistent bedtime for yourself?