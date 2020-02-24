Study Says Cheyenne Is Fourth-Hardest Working U.S. City
A study by WalletHub ranks Cheyenne as the fourth-hardest working American city.
The Survey ranked Cheyenne behind Anchorage Alaska, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and San Francisco.
The survey included the following:
In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from employment rate to average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs. How Hard Does Cheyenne Work? (1=Best, 58=Avg.)
