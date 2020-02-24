Study Says Cheyenne Is Fourth-Hardest Working U.S. City

In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from employment rate to average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs. How Hard Does Cheyenne Work? (1=Best, 58=Avg.)

2 nd – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 19 th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

– Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs 4 th – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

– Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day 51st – Share of Engaged Workers

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/hardest-working-cities-in-america/10424/