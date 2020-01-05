Study Says Going to More Concerts Makes You Happier

Maybe you're feeling down because you haven't been to enough concerts this year? According to recent studies, those who make a habit of visiting concerts on a regular basis are generally happier in life than those who do not.

Not only is the experience of watching live music something that is great for your well-being, but it also relates to music being used in clinical studies, showing that there are positive links between dementia patients and their favorite songs and live music experiences.

Those who attend concerts and get involved with the company of others in a live-music setting seem to have a better overall mood and deal better with conflict in their daily life.

