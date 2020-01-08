Study Says Men Feel More Confident With Facial Hair

So, let's start this post off with a little personal story of mine. Two weeks ago, I decided I didn't care how bad my facial hair looked, I promised myself I was going to grow a beard no matter how itchy or how bad it looked.

I only made it two weeks before I shaved on Monday... My family tried to get me to keep growing it but I just couldn't do it.

But a new study from Studyfinds.com says that 75% of men feel more confident with a beard or some kind of facial hair than when they are clean-shaven.

Now, if we want to get into the female perspective it looks like 47% of women actually prefer the clean-shaven look with a mild amount of stubble. (Looks like I made the right choice!)

But right behind that is a short beard at 35%. And so on and so forth with different lengths and styles of beards are appealing to women. Of course, I've come across a wide variety of women in Wyoming and I'd like to say that 9 out of 10 Wyoming women love the bearded dudes...