Study Says Outdoor Recreation Supports 8% of Jobs In Wyoming

Nearly a nickel out of every dollar made in Wyoming comes from outdoor recreation, according to a recently released federal study.

The United States Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates income from fishing, hunting, skiing, snowmobiling, tourism, and other forms of outdoor recreation accounted for nearly $1.65 billion in 2017. Overall revenue from the industry generated 4.4 percent of Wyoming's gross domestic product, the fifth-highest percentage in the country and double the national average of 2.2 percent. In the Rocky Mountain region, only Montana attributed a higher percentage of GDP to outdoor recreation.

The study also estimated the outdoor recreation industry sustains just over 23,000 jobs in Wyoming, eight percent of the state's total employment. RVing is the most lucrative outdoor pastime to businesses in the Cowboy State, followed by golf, fishing, and skiing.

The economic impact of outdoor recreation to Wyoming supports many industries, including hotels and restaurants, real estate, retail trade, and manufacturing, along with local, state, and federal government agencies.