Study Says Wyoming is Best State for Racial Equality in Education

It's only fitting that the state with the nickname 'The Equality State' has also been researched as the best state for racial equality in education.

It's no secret that nationwide protests regarding racial inequality have been a topic of discussion in the news as of late. One area of discussion happened to be with regards to government funding priorities given that a recent study showed that predominantly white school districts receive $23 billion more per year than predominantly non-white school districts. WalletHub dug into some research to find what states were the best and worst for racial equality in education and found that Wyoming happens to be the best state in the U.S. when it comes to just that.

The data compiled for the study used determining factors between white and black Americans such as test scores, graduation rates, and high school and college degrees. Wyoming ranked as such in the following categories (1st = most equality) :

5 th – Share of Adults with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree

– Share of Adults with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree 8 th – Average ACT Score

– Average ACT Score 10th - Share of Adults with at Least a High School Degree

- Share of Adults with at Least a High School Degree 11th - Public High School Graduation Rate

While none of those categories were necessarily tops in the nation, the well balanced rankings near the top in nation helped Wyoming's overall score to be the best in the nation when it comes to overall racial equality in education.

West Virginia, Montana, New Mexico, and Idaho followed on the list to round out the top five while New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Minnesota, and Wisconsin finished at the bottom of the list.

To find out where each state in America ranked on the list, check out the map below.