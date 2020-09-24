Study: Wyoming Job Hunters Keep Saying ‘Dude’ on their Resume

I will admit that there are a lot of things about 2020 that I don't understand. Near the top of that list is a study that claims Wyoming job hunters won't stop saying "dude" on their resume. My jaw is on the floor.

I had this study sent to me by Zippia. It's called "The Weirdest Things People Actually Put on Their Resume in Each State". This map allegedly shows the most common weird thing people in each state are putting on their resume. Look for yourself.

Zippia

I have a few...questions. Are some of our Wyoming brothers referring to themselves as "dudes" or are they addressing potential interviewers as "dudes"? Or, could it be that Wyoming ladies are saying their "additional interests" are "dudes"? These are things I need to know.

I like to think of myself as a helpful person, so here's my attempt to do that. Zety had a neat article of what you should put on your resume to give yourself the best chance at actually landing a job. I've looked and I've looked and I can't find "put dude on your resume" anywhere in that article. That should tell you something.

If you happen to be one of the "dudes" that's doing this, you might want to reconsider. But, I also wouldn't feel so bad either. Our friends in Texas are listing "Bigfoot" on theirs so maybe we're not so bad off after all.