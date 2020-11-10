Stuffing Vs Dressing, Where Does Wyoming Stand?

The biggest decision of 2020 has come down to this. All the marbles. Where do we stand as a nation in the debate of what is better, Stuffing or Dressing? Whoa. This is the kind of decision that could be debated and contended for months, even years. Luckily, the website Zippia did all the leg work for us.

First off, we should think to ourselves, what the heck is the difference? Stuffing vs Dressing? Stuffing you can get from literally any box store and shove it inside of your turkey or turducken if that's what you're into. While dressing has to be made, so if you have a southern Mamaw, you probably had dressing. Dressing is also made in a pan.

Now that that's out of the way, how do we decide which side of this debate to go on? Well, it really is a geographical stance, just like a lot of dishes. In this situation, it's the South vs the whole dang country. While Wyoming has similar values to that of the Southeast and Southwest, not so much this time. Wyoming falls in with most of the country as team Stuffing while the Southeast and Southwest love dressing.

While stuffing is undeniably the more popular dish name, dressing clearly has its fans. The dishes seem pretty indistinguishable going by most recipes. Trust me, I have a Southern granny, so I’m basically an expert. So feel free to call it whatever you like- but if someone offers you stuffing, dressing, filling, or whatever the heck they call it, just say yes. It’s bound to be delicious. A day off work for most workers to spend with their loved ones, eating yummy dishes, sure puts the thanks in Thanksgiving.

Via Zippia

There you have it. Just remember, if you're lucky enough to make it to a decent sized family gathering for Thanksgiving, don't scoff at the dressing if you have a southern friend or relative, just shove it down with some brown gravy or something.