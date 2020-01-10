Subaru Recalling Half Million Vehicles

If you were to pick the official car brand for the state of Colorado, it would certainly be a close match between the Subaru and Jeep. We want you to drive safely, so here is some information for you if you happen to be a Subaru owner. The car company has recalled 500,000 vehicles for faulty airbags.

Getty Images

The recall spans vehicle models through years 2003 to 2014 for airbags that could explode and shoot metal projectiles throughout the cabin of the vehicle. Currently, it appears that the driver's seat airbag is not in danger of these possible explosions.

The vehicles that are affected by the recall are:

2003-2014 Outback

2003-2014 Legacy

2009-2013 Forester

2003-2006 Baja

2004-2011 Impreza.

Source: KPTV