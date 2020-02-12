Sugarland will return to the road in 2020 with the There Goes the Neighborhood Tour. Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tenille Townes, Danielle Bradbery and more will join the country duo for a mostly outdoor set of tour dates in June, July and August.

Additionally, Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush announced that the Bigger, Louder, Live EP will be available on Feb. 28. The new EP will include three songs, "On a Roll," "Bigger" and "Babe," performed live.

Twenty-six new tour dates were announced for the band's headlining tour. They'll begin on June 4 in Toronto before focusing on the United States through the summer. Carpenter is on most dates, with Townes and Bradbery alternating. An on-sale date for the tour was not revealed in a press release, but interested fans can visit Sugarland's website for more.

Sugarland's 2020 There Goes the Neighborhood Tour Dates:

June 4 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage *^

June 5 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *^

June 6 – Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre *^

June 12 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *^

June 13 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

June 14 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *^

June 18 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater *^

June 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

June 20 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

June 25 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre *^

June 26 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *^

June 27 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *^

July 2 – Aurora, Ill. @ River Edge Park ^

July 3 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Amp ^

July 10 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *^

July 11 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion *^

July 12 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

July 18 — Bangon, Maine @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *^

July 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

July 23 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park *~

July 24 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre @ *~

July 25 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center +^

July 31 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

Aug. 1 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion +^

*Mary Chapin Carpenter

^Tenille Townes

~Danielle Bradbery

+Special Guest TBA

