Here’s Everything the Ayer Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’ Could Include

Now that we know a Snyder Cut of Justice League is officially in the works at HBO Max, fans have been making a case for a director’s cut of Suicide Squad from David Ayer. The 2016 film left a lot to the imagination, and having some more context could potentially round out the film into something it wasn't upon release. Ayer has expressed interest in releasing an extended cut, tweeting that the cut “definitely exists” and that it's up to HBO Max and AT&T to “let it see the sunlight.”

So what exactly would a potential Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad include? For starters, it could definitely feature more action from Batman. According to CinemaBlend, Ben Affleck’s stuntman Richard Cetrone stated there were a few action sequences that didn't make it into the film. When asked about the Ayer Cut, he said: “There were some things. I did a little more with the car, like trying to get into the car, trying to get through the roof. So I did a little more. There would probably be a little more of Batman in there.”

Second, the Ayer Cut — if released — most likely won't include more Joker. But Ayer has said in the past that he wishes that wasn't the case. He revealed in a lengthy statement that if he could do it over again, he’d “make Joker the main villain and engineer a more grounded story.” But he also reassured that there's no “secret edit of the film with a bunch of Joker scenes hidden in a salt mine somewhere.” Darn. However, he did reveal via Twitter that the Joker did intend to push Harley Quinn out of that helicopter. But he didn't mean to kill her. An Ayer Cut would definitely help clarify that for the folks at home.

Ayer himself has stated on Twitter that the final Suicide Squad that hit theaters was not the one he had in mind. Rather, his vision for Suicide Squad was “methodical,” “layered,” and “beautiful.” He went so far as to say that his “soulful drama was beaten into a comedy.” The main concern of the Ayer Cut would be remedying this fact, reworking the footage to create a more complex presentation of these characters. Whether or not we'll actually get to see that version remains unknown.