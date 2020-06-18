Summertime On the Streets is This Coming Saturday in Cheyenne

Downtown Cheyenne will be the place to be this Saturday for 'Summertime On the Streets'.

The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate small businesses in downtown Cheyenne and is set to have plenty of sales, giveaways, entertainment, games, and all sorts of fun for everyone!

During the event and as part of the 'Shop Smart, Shop Safe' campaign, you can Shop & Win by being one of the first 10 customers to spend $25 or more at participating businesses, you'll have the chance to win various prizes as you'll be allowed to draw from hundreds of water bottles containing said prizes, such as gift cards, gift baskets, free dinners, or cash.

Also, because of a recent ordinance change, during the event, if you purchase a drink for one of the specific participating locations listed, you'll be able to take your drink with you anywhere within the Cheyenne downtown district. A labeled event cup and wristband will be provided if you have an open container from one of the participating locations.

Get out and support local businesses this Saturday (June 20th) for 'Summertime On the Streets' in downtown Cheyenne!