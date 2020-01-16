Sunday Fire in Cheyenne Ruled Accidental, Causes $60K in Damages

A weekend fire at an apartment complex in east Cheyenne caused an estimated $60,308 in damages, officials said Thursday.

Cheyenne Fire Rescue spokesman Scott Smith says crews were called to the 2900 block of E. 12 Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to find flames and heavy smoke coming from one of the apartments.

"A bedroom in the impacted apartment sustained heavy fire and smoke damage," said Smith. "There was also smoke damage in the remaining portion of the apartment and in the hallway."

Smith says the fire, which has been ruled accidental, was sparked by an unattended cigarette.

He says no one was injured in the blaze, but three occupants were evaluated.

