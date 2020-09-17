Survey: 62% of Wyomingites Say They Always/Often Wear Face Mask

Nearly two-thirds of the Cowboy State's residents who took part in a University of Wyoming survey say they always or often wear a face mask when in public places.

Specifically, 40.5% of respondents said they always wear a face-covering while 21.8% said they often do.

Additionally, 15.6% of the survey's respondents say they occasionally wear a face-covering.

In an August edition of the survey, 43.8% of respondents said they always wear a face-covering and 22% said they often do so.

The results are the latest in a series of surveys conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC).

A total of 503 Wyoming residents completed the survey, which was conducted over the course of 24 hours beginning at 7 a.m. September 8.

The margin of error was +/- 4.4%.

The survey also found that 29.5% strongly approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic while 26.8% somewhat approve.

Thirty-one percent of respondents said they strongly disapprove of the president's handling of the virus.

That's compared to 19.1% who strongly approve of Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon's dealings with the virus while 46.5% said they somewhat approve.

A mere 1.7% of Wyomingites said they strongly approve of Congress's handling of the pandemic while 41.5% said they strongly disapprove.

More Wyomingites say they are more comfortable attending outdoor gatherings in excess of 250 people. In August, 30.1% said they are extremely comfortable. That figure grew to 35.6% in September's survey.

Additionally, 40.3% of Wyomingites said they would be more likely to attend outdoor events if face coverings were required and 36.9% said they would be less likely.