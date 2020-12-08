Survey: 98% of CPD Employees Think Kozak Should Be Reappointed

A recent survey says that 98 percent of Cheyenne Police Department employees think Chief Brian Kozak should be reappointed, and none of them believe the agency needs to go in a different direction.

Cheyenne Police Department

"I am so humbled by this," Kozak said of the results. "I never would have imagined that leadership could have such an impact on lives. I am proud."

Lt. Rob Dafoe says the anonymous survey was sent out to all 128 CPD employees on Nov. 30, a week after Mayor-elect Patrick Collins announced he wouldn't be retaining Kozak when his term starts on Jan. 4.

"I just can’t understand why someone would do this when so many cities are dreaming of a police department like ours," said Kozak.

An email to Collins seeking comment was not immediately returned.