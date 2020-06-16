Survey: Majority Think COVID-19 Has Changed Work for the Better

A majority of Americans -- 57 percent -- think COVID-19 has changed the way people work for the better, according to a survey released Tuesday by WalletHub.

The personal-finance website examined Americans’ thoughts about working from home during the pandemic and a potential return to an office, including how being at home has affected productivity and what people miss most about the office.

According to the survey, 27 percent of Americans don't miss anything about working in an office, and 31 percent think physical offices are a thing of the past.

Half of those surveyed thought they were more productive working from home, and 33 percent said they would choose to live by family if they didn't need to live close to an office anymore.

For the complete survey results, click here.

