Survey: More than 1/3 of Wyomingites Very or Fairly Anxious About COVID

More than one-third of Wyomingites said in a survey that they were very or fairly anxious about the spread of COVID-19.

More than 500 of the state's residents took part in the University of Wyoming's Survey and Analysis Center's survey on October 6. An additional 20 percent responded that they are somewhat anxious about the spread.

The survey had a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.

According to the survey, just over one-third of Wyomingites said the worst is yet to come in the United States and 39% of respondents said the worst is yet to come in the Cowboy State, an increase of 10 percentage points since September.

Only 17 percent said they think the worst is over, a decrease of 9 percentage points.

Over half of Wyoming's residents answered that they have confidence in the Wyoming healthcare system to handle COVID-19. Twenty-nine percent said they do not have confidence.

Over 60% reported facemask use throughout the state. That's compared to roughyl 85% of the US population.

The survey is the ninth of multiple surveys carried out by the university.