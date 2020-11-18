Survey Reveals Our Top Post-Pandemic Vacations [GALLERY]

I don't know about you, but I'm ready to get away.

Raise your hand if you were supposed to go on vacation this year. Raise your other hand if you had been planning that vacation since 2019. Well, I can't see your hands, but I'm willing to bet both arms are straight up in the air (like you just don't care). This year has been horrid.

It's funny, the one thing we need right now is a vacation away from it all... Oh wait, we can't.

With that being said, I'm sure many of us are looking forward to 2021. With some promising news about vaccines, we may be back to some sort of normalcy in 2021. I'll admit, I'm not holding my breath, but I am holding onto hope. Maybe cautiously optimistic is the best way to put it.

We could be enjoying live music again and we could be doing some simple trips once again. Feeling giddy? Recently Expedia released their Travel Trends Report with a list of the top post-pandemic destinations. These are the places we are dreaming about visiting when this mess is all cleaned up. They are the places we have saved as the wallpaper on our phones. The vacation fun is labeled with these destinations in bold and all caps. We are ready. Let us go!

Is your 2021 dream vacay on this list?

Spoiler alert: We are ready to feel the sand between our toes and the salty air on our faces.