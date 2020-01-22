Survey Says Americans Get Less Than 6 Hours of Sleep a Night

We have got to find a way to get some shut eye, people.

People always look at me sideways when I tell them that I go to bed at 9 p.m. I hear a lot of jokes about being a grandma, but honestly I love to sleep and I take it very seriously. I believe that sleep does wonders for every aspect of your health. I also typically wake up at 5:30 a.m. so turning out the lights at a decent hour is a must. And yes, my wake up time also turns heads.

Americans just aren't getting the sleep they need these days.

In fact, a recent survey has found that the average American gets less than six hours of sleep each night. SIX. HOURS. If this was my regular routine, I wouldn't be able to function. Of course, I understand that if you have young kids or a super demanding job, little sleep is just a way of life.

The hours we sleep each night is also decreasing. This same survey, conducted by Mattress Firm, in 2018 found that we got an average of six hours and 17 minutes of sleep a night. That number dropped to five and a half hours in 2019. On the other side of things, napping was on the rise in 2019 which says we definitely need to sleep we're missing at night.

Just as a reminder, eight hours is the recommended number for your health.

As someone who loves sleep, I recommend you implement a nighttime routine to help your body wind down. I try to stay off my phone for an hour before I turn the lights out. On a good night, I will make a cup of hot tea. Then I floss, brush my teeth, do my nighttime face routine, and lately I've been trying to meditate in an effort to clear my head of the day's worries. Sometimes, I read until I fall asleep.

This survey also revealed what most people do before going to sleep:

1. Read a book - 43 percent

2. Take vitamins - 42 percent

3. Take a shower/bath - 36 percent