Survey Says Men are More Likely to Give a ‘Hint’ Gift

These are gifts that seem almost too practical.

It's just about Christmas time! Which are you more excited about, the presence of your family or the presents under the tree? I always look forward to being with loved ones, but it does feel nice when someone though about you while shopping.

That being said, have you ever gotten a "hint" gift?

This gift makes you feel like something is wrong with you the minute you open it. Things like perfume, cookbooks or fitness equipment. I don't include bath products in this mix because I think anything that helps you relax and unwind like some therapeutic body scrub is a win. I would say fitness equipment or a gym membership is, by far, the worst "hint" gift of them all.

Remember the Peleton ad?

A recent survey has found that men are more likely to give a "hint" gift than women. Whether this is on purpose or not, 26 percent of men will wrap such a present while 17 percent of women will. I think the "hint" gift comes from the immense pressure to get something you know the other person will actually use. The need for a practical gift usually swings too far practical and enter the "you need this" zone.

The survey also revealed the biggest "hint" gifts of the season:

1. Deodorant or perfume

2. Cookbooks

3. Self-help books

4. Exercise equipment

5. Cleaning supplies