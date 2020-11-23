Suspect Flees, Drags and Injures Sweetwater County Deputy

A Sweetwater County Sheriff's deputy was treated and released for minor injuries after she was dragged and nearly hit by the rear wheel of a wanted suspect's vehicle early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

About 1:46 a.m. Saturday, the deputy and her trainee stopped a vehicle driven by Rock Springs resident Tommy Gene Vensor, 33, for failure to maintain a proper lane and suspected impaired driving.

The deputies identified Vensor as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, and learned there was an active warrant for his arrest.

The deputy asked him to exit his vehicle to perform standardized field sobriety maneuvers.

Vensor refused, shifted his vehicle into gear, and began to drive away.

The deputy attempted to shift Vensor's vehicle back into park.

She was dragged by her arm for about 10 feet before falling to the roadway with her head and arm just missing the rear wheel of the fleeing vehicle.

Vensor was later arrested at his residence on the bench warrant without further incident.

He is currently charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, felony interference with a peace officer, no seatbelt, and failure to maintain liability coverage.

In Wyoming, a person who intentionally and knowingly causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to peace officers engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Vensor remains in custody at Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance in court.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including abrasions and bruising to her hand, arm and leg, and was treated and released from a hospital.

