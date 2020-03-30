Suspect, Victims Identified in Wyoming Triple Murder

Wyoming authorities on Monday identified the man who was arrested a day prior on three first-degree murder charges, as well as the trio who were found dead at the suspect's home.

Dana Beartusk faces three first-degree murder charges, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in Montana.

Roughly two hours earlier, deputies responded to his home in Big Horn, Wyoming, after Beartusk allegedly contacted a family member and said he'd killed someone.

At the home on Willow Street, deputies reportedly found the bodies of a man and two women. They were identified as 54-year-old Seana Fisher, 25-year-old Mochdaveyano "Blackhawk" Fisher, and 51-year-old Angelina Beartusk.

All three victims were related to the suspect.

Further details have not been released.