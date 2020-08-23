SWAT Called in After Cheyenne Woman Reportedly Shoots at Man

A 35-year-old Cheyenne woman was arrested Sunday evening after reportedly shooting at a man.

According to the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page, the SWAT team was called to the area of Converse Avenue and Cheyenne Place around 6:20 p.m. after witnesses saw Brenda Sutton shoot at a 35-year-old man and the two refused to come to the door for police.

The SWAT team was able to get the man, who was not hit by gunfire, and Sutton to come out without incident.

Sutton was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Calls to Cheyenne police seeking more information weren't immediately returned.

