Sweetwater Authorities Search for Child After ATV Falls Into Lake

The search continues for a boy who has been missing after an ATV in which he and his father were riding fell into the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir late last week.

According to a news release Monday, the 34-year-old Rock Springs man and his 7-year-old son were last seen leaving their campsite in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle at roughly 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told investigators they never returned to camp. During the ensuing search, an oil slick was discovered floating on the surface of the water below a 200-foot cliff at roughly 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

That afternoon, search personnel subsequently located and recovered a submerged all-terrain vehicle in the immediate area of the oil slick and surface debris.

They also found the body of the man from inside the vehicle, but the child remains missing.

Those involved have not been identified as the investigation is ongoing. Further details will be released as they're made available.