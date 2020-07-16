Sweetwater County Reports 2nd COVID-19 Death, State Total at 23

A second of three patients hospitalized at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has become the county's second coronavirus-related death, the Sweetwater County District Board of Health announced Thursday morning.

Health officials say the patient, a Green River woman in her 90s who was recently identified as a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, tested positive on July 7, was admitted to the hospital on July 11, and died late yesterday afternoon, July 15.

The woman reportedly suffered pre-existing health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of serious illness or medical complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

The county reported its first virus-related death, a Rock Springs man in his 70s, on July 14, bringing the state's total number of COVID-related deaths to 22.

Of the county's lab-confirmed cases, there have been nine recoveries and five new cases reported in the last 24 hours for a total of 41 active cases and 104 recoveries since the pandemic began.

​​