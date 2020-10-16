Taco Bell's annual 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' promotion will indeed be back for this year's fall classic.

The promotion will be at Taco Bells nationwide. If a player steals a base in any game throughout the World Series, you can claim a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell and this year, you don't even have to wait for a specific day and time to get your free taco. You'll be able to claim your free taco through the Taco Bell app with a code within hours of the stolen base. You will need to join their Rewards Club in order to do so, but I mean, it's for a free taco, so it's definitely worth it.

Or you can grab your free taco in-person at either Cheyenne Taco Bell location on October 28th. And if you really want to pull off a free taco heist, you can very sneakily get both, one through the app and one in-person.

It's the ninth time in the past 13 years that Taco Bell has had the promotion. In previous years, the first player in those games to steal a base has been known as a 'Taco Hero.' Past Taco Heroes include Jacoby Ellsbury, Jason Bartlett, Ángel Pagán, Lorenzo Cain and Francisco Lindor, Cameron Maybin, Mookie Betts, Last year's Taco Hero was Washington Nationals' Trea Turner.

The fall classic is almost here. It will start Tuesday, October 20th and if it goes 7 games, will end on Wednesday, October 28th. Even if your team's been eliminated by that time, at least you can still root for free tacos.