Taco Bell May Serve Chicken Wings and Cheyenne Needs Them Now

Taco Bell is testing a new menu item in one of their California markets and it couldn't sound more appetizing because it's chicken wings! Who in their right mind would not be down for some wings from Taco Bell? It sounds amazing and we can only hope that they eventually come to Cheyenne.

The lucky people of Fullerton, CA are the test market for the new menu item that Taco Bell is serving and from the sounds of it, people seem to be raving for the new Taco Bell 'Crispy Chicken Wings'.

The new wings from Taco Bell come served traditional style in 'a bold Mexican seasoning' and are served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. The wings are served in an order of five for the price of $4.99.

And if you want to get an idea of what these wings may look and taste like, check out the review in the video below of the new Crispy Chicken Wings at a Taco Bell in Fullerton, CA.

As mentioned, unfortunately, this menu item is currently in the testing stage in the one market it's currently in. However, as per usual, should the item do well in the testing stage, it will eventually be released nationwide at Taco Bells, which means we would get it here in Cheyenne. If the review in the video is any indication, then they can't get here sooner.

My only question is, why didn't you think of this sooner, Taco Bell? Please bring your wings to Cheyenne because we can't wait to devour them here!