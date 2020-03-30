Taco Bell to Give Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos on March 31st

Taco Bell is currently operating through their drive-thru and delivery service. As an added bonus for ordering from their drive-thru tomorrow (March 31st), they're giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos is just one of several ways that the restaurant franchise is trying to help out during the times of the Covid-19 crisis.

Taco Bell has extended its free delivery through GrubHub for all orders over $12. They're also donating $1 million to 'No Kid Hungry' from the Taco Bell Foundation in hopes of ending child hunger in America. When you order, you may be asked if you would like to round up your order total to the next dollar and the difference will go towards 'No Kid Hungry'.

The restaurant franchise has also pledged to utilize company food trucks to deliver food to essential workers at grocery stores, teachers, and of course, those in the healthcare field to thank them for all their hard work during these tough times.

Be sure to grab a free Doritos Loco Taco with your order through Taco Bell's drive thru tomorrow. After all, it will be Taco Tuesday!