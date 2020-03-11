Taco Bell’s Newest Menu Items Just Added the ‘Triplelupa’

Taco Bell's had a string of great ideas in the past few years with their 'limited time only' items on their menu, a.k.a., Nacho Fries, but now they've stepped up their game by tripling up...

Typically anyone who likes Taco Bell enjoys a Chalupa. And why wouldn't you? It's a thick tortilla shell filled with beef, shredded cheese, nacho cheese, sour cream, and shredded lettuce. But imagining having not one, but three of those, but all in one. That is exactly what the new Triplelupa is.

The Triplelupa is served on a nine inch tortilla. It will also be the first ever tear-apart menu item at Taco Bell. This, of course, would make it easier to eat since there are three mini Chilupas all in one. The Triplelupa is also served with regular nacho cheese on one end, chipotle sauce on the opposite end, then the middle is a combination of the two.

The new menu item will be available nationwide at Taco Bell starting tomorrow for a price around $3.49. Enjoy!