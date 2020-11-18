Taco John’s in Cheyenne Partners with Friday Food Bag Foundation

As they do every year, Taco John's in Cheyenne has picked a local charity to donate to during the holiday season through their 'Nachos Navidad' promotion. This year it will be the Friday Food Bag Foundation.

From now until December 31st, Taco John's in Cheyenne will donate a portion of the proceeds received from their 'Nachos Navidad' promotion to the Friday Food Bag Foundation. The local foundation works to provide nutritious food to children who may not eat well, or at all, on the weekends.

Taco John's customers can also donate at the local Cheyenne restaurants by rounding their purchase total up to the nearest dollar amount. The Friday Food Bag Foundation is also accepting donations directly through their website at cheyenneffbag.org/donate.

As for Nachos Navidad festively features red and green tortilla chips as part of Taco John's traditional Super Nachos, which includes a plethora of house-made chips covered in cheese, along with beef, cheddar cheese, refried beans, black olives, tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream. They're just as good as they sound!

Taco John's CEO Jim Creel recently talked about the partnership with the Friday Food Bag Foundation:

Every year, we try to select a charitable partner that makes a direct impact in the Cheyenne community and we’re excited to partner with the Friday Food Bag Foundation for our 25th annual Nachos Navidad promotion...The Friday Food Bag Foundation is an incredible program that makes a difference in the lives of school children throughout Cheyenne by ensuring that they have food to eat over the weekend. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them and all their hard working volunteers this holiday season.

For the past 23 years, Taco John's in various locations have combined to raise millions of dollars for local charities in communities in which they serve. Last year, Taco John's in Cheyenne teamed up with the Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education (HOPE) and helped raise $11,124.11.

Be sure to get your Nachos Navidad every chance you can to not only get a delicious feast of nachos but also help out a great cause in the Friday Food Bag Foundation. Oh, and by the way, the rest of Taco John's menu is pretty amazing too!