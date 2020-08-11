Taco John’s Offering Free Tacos on August 13

Taco John's has announced that it will be celebrating its 51st anniversary, as well as Customer Appreciation Day, by giving away a free Crispy Beef Taco to those who purchase a beverage on Thursday, August 13!

Those who are currently enrolled in the Taco John’s loyalty App will see the offer at 12:05 a.m. on Customer Appreciation Day, Aug. 13. Everyone who joins the App on Aug. 13 will get the offer within 24 hours of downloading.