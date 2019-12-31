Taco Makeup is a Thing and No, I’m Not Kidding

I can't believe that I'm about to tell you about makeup, but I can't help myself. I've learned that taco makeup is a real thing and my view of the world will never be the same.

In case you think I'm making this up (no phrase pun intended), check this out.

I saw this trending on Diply and it declares that taco makeup is all the rage. Really. Seriously. Why? Why? Why? According to the makeup people in the know, it's because our eyes are shaped like tacos.

But, wait, there's more.

It's madness, I tell you. Madness. But, now I have the munchies...thanks to makeup.