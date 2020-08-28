Tanya Tucker's filling up her 2021 calendar with concerts. After the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the cancellation of her 2020 tour plans, the country legend has announced a variety of new and rescheduled shows, beginning in July.

Tucker will begin her 2021 tour dates on July 11 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and has performances scheduled through early November in both North America and Europe. While some have begun to reschedule shows or announce new dates for earlier in the year, Tucker is one of those hedging her bets and waiting until the summer to plan to resume touring.

A full list of Tucker's 2021 tour dates is below. Over two nights in September, she'll be playing the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre with Brandi Carlile, who co-produced Tucker's latest album, 2019's While I'm Livin', with Shooter Jennings. Several of the shows are part of Tucker's CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, which was called off this spring due to the pandemic.

While I'm Livin', Tucker's comeback album, earned her two Grammy Awards in January: one for Best Country Album and another for Best Country Song.

Tanya Tucker's 2021 Tour Dates:

July 11 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Club Regent Casino - Event Centre

July 13 -- Fish Creek, Wis. @ Door Community Auditorium

July 31 -- Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

Aug. 6 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads ^^

Aug. 10 -- Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^^

Aug. 12 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall ^^

Aug. 13 -- Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg - Center for Performing Arts ^^

Aug. 14 -- Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Casino - The Fox Theater ^^

Aug. 17 -- Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur ^^

Aug. 25 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National ^^

Aug. 26 -- Roanoke, Va. @ Jefferson Center ^^

Aug. 27 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

Sept. 10 -- Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept. 11-12 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

Sept. 14 -- Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Ent. Center for the Arts at the University of Colorado ^^

Sept. 17 -- Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater ^^

Sept. 18 -- Concan, Texas @ Women Who Wander Outdoor Retreat

Sept. 19 -- Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater ^^

Sept. 29 -- Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

Oct. 1 -- Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater ^^

Oct. 5 -- Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory ^^ (venue change; original tickets will be honored)

Oct. 6 -- Spokane, Wash. @ The Bing Crosby Theater ^^

Oct. 8 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Theatre ^^

Oct. 9 -- Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom ^^

Oct. 10 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Vogue Theatre ^^

Oct. 12 -- Red Bluff, Calif. @ State Theatre for the Arts ^^

Oct. 17 -- Bakersfield, Calif. @ Fox Theatre ^^

Oct. 18 -- San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater ^^

Oct. 20 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre ^^

Oct. 21 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall ^^ (venue change; original tickets will be refunded)

Nov. 2 -- Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ Royal Concert Hall -

Nov. 5 -- London, England, United Kingdom @ Royal Festival Hall

Nov. 8 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerhuset (Studio 2)

Nov. 9 -- Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

^^ CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour

** with Brandi Carlile