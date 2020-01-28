Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings performed Tucker's latest song, "Hard Luck," on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

The new song appears on Tucker's latest album, While I'm Livin', which Carlile co-wrote and co-produced with Jennings. Tucker hit the stage with her classic energy and pointed out DeGeneres during the performance. Carlile sang background vocals and played guitar, while Jennings played the keyboard.

"Hard Luck" describes its protagonist as someone who was who born into a hardscrabble existence and keeps on fighting the good fight.

"Hard luck, keep truckin’ / I was born to a hard luck world / Hard luck, keep truckin' / Lord knows I'm a hard luck girl," Tucker sings in the chorus.

The trio performed on DeGeneres' birthday special episode.

The performance comes on the heels of the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Tucker won her first-ever Grammys at the age of 61. She took home Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now" from While I'm Livin', and that album also took home Best Country Album. "Bring My Flowers Now" was additionally nominated for Song of the Year and Best Country Solo Performance

"It's still unbelievable to me that I'd have a few 'firsts left,'" Tucker told the audience after winning her first Grammy. "After fourteen nominations this is my first win and I can't believe it."

Carlile cheered her on and added, "This is really Tanya's moment, and her song, and the story of her life."

Tucker and Carlile also performed "Bring My Flowers Now" during the 2020 Grammys telecast.

Tucker will hit the road beginning in February for her CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, with support from current and former CMT Next Women of Country including Aubrie Sellers, Erin Enderline, Brandy Clark, Hailey Whitters, Madison Kozak and Walker County. Jennings will also appear on select dates.

