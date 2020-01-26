Here Are the Lyrics to Tanya Tucker’s ‘Bring My Flowers Now’

Tanya Tucker says writing the "Bring My Flowers Now" lyrics took decades. And in the end, it was clearly worth it, because the song co-written with Brandi Carlile and Tim and Phil Hanseroth won Tucker her first ever Grammy Award.

The recently-crowned Best Country Song is the kind of tune that might just take a life well-lived to really strike the chord it has. It's both wistful and hopeful, taking time to honor the things she wish she would've done more — like tell her dad she loves him — and also appreciate that life is for the living, so don't waste it.

Or as she says:

"So if you got love, then you're sittin' on a gold mine / And you can't take it with you when you go / So don't wait to help your sister / Forgive your brother and your neighbor / We all think we got the time until we don't."

Prior to "Bring My Flowers Now" winning a Grammy, Tucker had been nominated 10 times. Immediately following her win for Best Country Song, the album While I'm Livin' (which also borrow from the song lyrics) won Best Country Album.

Tanya Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now" Lyrics:

[Spoken]: So I said, "Listen, I got..." And I said, uh, uh, somethin' about, uh

Goin' to somebody's funeral or something, she, I said, "Man, " I said

I said, "Bring my flowers now, while I'm living"

Chorus:

Bring my flowers now, while I'm livin' / I won't need your love when I'm gone / Don't spend time, tears, or money on my old breathless body / If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on All the miles cast a long shadow / I'd take a couple back if I could / I'd've learned to play guitar / Told my daddy more I loved him / But I believe, for the most part, I done good / There's always sunrise and rainbows and babies / And the little things I cherish on my way / Even though one day / They'll bury me and Jessie Mae / I just know we're gonna ride again someday

Bring my flowers now, while I'm livin' / I won't need your love when I'm gone / Don't spend time, tears, or money on my old breathless body / If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on The days are long but the years are lightning / They're bright and they will never strike again / I wish I'd been a better friend, a better daughter to my mother / There's no goin' back when your back's against the wind So if you got love, then you're sittin' on a gold mine / And you can't take it with you when you go / So don't wait to help your sister / Forgive your brother and your neighbor / We all think we got the time until we don't Bring my flowers now, while I'm livin' / I won't need your love when I'm gone / Don't spend time, tears, or money on my old breathless body / If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on / If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on