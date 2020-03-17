Target Joins Stores Offering Early Shopping for Seniors

In response to calls to limit large gatherings and depleted store stock, some retail stores are designating special shopping times for senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.

Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced on Tuesday (March 17) that their stores will "reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns."

Target will be closing their stores ay 9:00 PM for the time being. They said it is to allow employees a better chance to restock and deep clean stores. Cornell added that the company is "fast-tracking the flow of products that are in highest demand, including food, medicine and other essentials."

Other stores offering special shopping times include Smith's Food and Drug store in Casper, Dollar General.

There are two Wyoming Target locations, in Cheyenne and Casper.