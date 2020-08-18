Taste Of Laramie This Saturday

If you’re anxious to have some fun while it’s still summer, Taste of Laramie is happening this Saturday in Downtown Laramie. With every festival, rodeo, concert and beer festival(yes, they get a separate mention) canceled for 2020, this is a ray of sunshine to get out, enjoy some food, drinks and retail shops around Downtown Laramie. Now, I’m partial to Laramie, I think it’s the home of the greatest Sunday Funday town, but Laramie Sunrise Rotary Club did some work to put this together and it will benefit Laramie Connections Center.

Laramie Sunrise Rotary Club created the Taste of Laramie as a promotional event to raise funds and awareness for a chosen local non profit making a difference in the community. Also, this event serves to drive foot traffic to local businesses during this unpredictable time. This year all of the proceeds will be donated to Laramie Connections Center to purchase a handicap van and fill the gaps that are not covered by the current transportation system in the Laramie community. We encourage everyone to come out and participate in this event, but to be safe and aware of yourself and others as we bring business and life to the downtown area.

So, grab your crew, get ready to spend a Saturday in the sun and eat, drink, shop and be merry for a good cause! You can get tickets and more info here

