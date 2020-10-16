Taylor Swift will serve as a presenter during the 2020 CMT Music Awards, CMT announced on Friday (Oct. 16). Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas and Tanya Tucker will also each fill that role throughout the event.

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced showrunners to upend their traditional plans for the CMT Music Awards, it did allow them to land some big names as presenters this year. “If we weren’t in a pandemic and we had movie stars sending in videotaped presentations, that’s not ideal. But everyone’s doing that now. It’s made more people available to us as presenters,” CMT Music Awards Executive Producer John Hamlin tells the Tennessean.

Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and actor Sarah Hyland will co-host the 2020 CMT Music Awards; per the Tennessean, the hosts will be live with each awards winner throughout the night. McBryde, one of the night's most-nominated artists, and Brown are both also scheduled to perform during the show.

In addition to McBryde and Brown, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Gabby Barrett, Morgan Wallen, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Ingrid Andress, Hardy, Caylee Hammack, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are all performing during the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Additionally, viewers can expect collaborations from Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, and Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn.

Performances for the 2020 CMT Music Awards have been pre-taped, the Tennessean reports, at various locations in the Nashville area: Bicentennial Park in the downtown area; Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tenn.; Ruskin Cave in Dickson County and the Estate at Cherokee Dock, a Wilson County events space that is Reba McEntire's former home.

Nominees for the fan-voted 2020 CMT Music Awards were announced on Sept. 23, and voting for each category is open now at CMT.com. The event was rescheduled from June due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will now air on Oct. 21 at 8PM CT on CMT as well as MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.