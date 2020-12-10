Ever wondered what it would be like to get a Christmas card from Taylor Swift? One lucky radio journalist has shared exactly what Tay's personal holiday 2020 greeting card looks like, on the inside and out. And it's just what fans would expect from the superstar.

That's because Swift's well-documented love of cats — heck, she even portrayed one in a movie last year — is duly illustrated on the card. The front of the greeting touts an artistic rendition of her pet felines, Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin, donning requisite holiday gear: a Santa hat, a scarf and a fancy goblet of some libation.

We get a look at all this thanks to Kyle Meredith, who shared images of the Taylor Swift Christmas card on Twitter this week. Meredith is a radio and podcast host who also contributes to music outlets such as Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, Billboard and many others.

"Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season," the journalist writes alongside a couple of images of the festive mailer. "And cats in Santa hats make it even better."

The inscription within the card takes its cues from Swift's album Folklore, which emerged this summer.

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," it reads. "Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

The "Cardigan" singer sure knows how to make a splash around Christmastime. Beyond genial greeting cards, that includes making a monetary difference in some people's lives. Just a few days ago, Swift donated $13,000 apiece to the GoFundMe campaigns of two mothers falling behind on rent.

But if that weren't enough to get hyped on Swift for the holidays, there's even more good news. On Thursday (Dec. 10), the singer revealed that she'll release another new album for 2020, following July's Folklore. It's called Evermore, and it's primed to drop everywhere at midnight on Friday (Dec. 11).

May we all have a very Swifty Christmas!