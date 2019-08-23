Taylor Swift collaborated with the Dixie Chicks on "Soon You'll Get Better," an extremely personal song off Swift's seventh studio album, Lover. The lyrics to "Soon You'll Get Better" will be familiar o anyone who's gone through the illness of a loved one.

Swift wrote the song about her experiences with her mother fighting cancer twice. Andrea Swift was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, with Swift sharing the news in a Tumblr post. She recently confirmed it has returned in an interview with Vogue, saying, "There was a relapse that happened. It’s something that my family is going through.”

The song details Swift's own personal emotional struggle to come to terms with the situation. Her country and acoustic roots shine through in the song, which features accompanying vocal harmonies and instrumentation from the Dixie Chicks.

Swift spoke about the "hardest song" she wrote for the album during a livestream on Aug. 22.

“There's a song called 'Soon You'll Get Better' on this album that was really really hard to write and it was also like a family decision whether to put it on the album," she explained.

"I think songs like that, that are really hard for you to write emotionally... maybe they're really hard to write and sing because they're really true," she continued. "So we as a family decided to put this on the album and it's something I'm so proud of. I still can't sing it, it's hard to emotionally deal with that song."

Taylor Swift's "Soon You'll Get Better" Lyrics:

The buttons of my coat were tangled in my hair / In doctor’s office lighting, I didn’t tell you I was scared / That was the first time we were there / Holy orange bottles, each night I pray to you / Desperate people find faith, so now I pray to Jesus too / And I say to you

Chorus:

Ooh-ah / Soon you’ll get better / Ooh-ah / Soon you’ll get better / Ooh-ah / You’ll get better soon / ‘Cause you have to

I know delusion when I see it in the mirror / You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal / I just pretend it isn’t real / I’ll paint the kitchen neon / I’ll brighten up the sky / I know I’ll never get it / There’s not a day that I won’t try / And I say to you

Repeat Chorus

And I hate to make this all about me / But who am I supposed to talk to? / What am I supposed to do / If there’s no you?

This won’t go back to normal / If it ever was / It's been years of hoping / And I keep saying it because / 'Cause I have to

Repeat Chorus Twice

