Taylor Swift has been keeping busy during quarantine. The country-turned-pop superstar stunned fans on Thursday morning (July 23) by revealing the surprise release of her eighth studio album, Folklore, which is slated to drop at midnight on Thursday.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise," Swift writes.

"Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into," she states, adding that while she wrote and recorded the new tracks in isolation, she "got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; Aaron Dessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), Bon Iver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and Jack Antonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)."

The singer-songwriter concedes that in another time she might have overthought the new release and saved it for the "perfect" time.

"But the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world," she tells her fans. "That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

Swift also shared what appears to be the cover of the new album, depicting her out in nature in black-and-white.

Folklore will feature 16 tracks, and the physical editions will also include a bonus track titled "The Lakes." Swift wrote and directed a video for one of the new songs, "Cardigan," which will debut on Thursday night.

Swift has come up with eight different deluxe editions of the album to mark her eighth overall release. Each deluxe edition will feature unique covers, photographs and artwork, and the deluxe editions will be available exclusively via Swift's official website for one week only.

Swift has also revealed the tracklisting for Folklore, which arrives by surprise less than a year after her most recent album, Lover, dropped in August of 2019.

Taylor Swift, Folklore Tracklisting:

1. "The 1"

2. "Cardigan"

3. "The Last Great American Dynasty"

4. "Exile" (Feat. Bon Iver)

5. My Tears Ricochet"

6. "Mirrorball"

7. "Seven"

8. "August"

9. "This Is Me Trying"

10. "Illicit Affairs"

11. "Invisible Strong"

12. "Mad Woman"

13. "Epiphany"

14. "Betty"

15. "Peace"

16. "Hoax"

Bous Track: "The Lakes"

See Pictures of the Inside of Taylor Swift's Childhood Home: