Taylor Swift is one of the biggest stars across all genres of music, playing shows in stadium venues all over the world. But just ten short years ago, she was a rising young artist undertaking her very first headlining tour.

Swift opened for Rascal Flatts and other huge country acts when she toured in support of her self-titled debut album in 2006. By the time she released her sophomore album, Fearless, in November of 2008, the teenage star had already rocketed to headliner status on the strength of hits including "Tim McGraw," "Teardrops on My Guitar," "Our Song," "Picture to Burn" and "Should've Said No."

Swift launched her headlining Fearless Tour on April 23, 2009, with a sold-out concert at the Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Ind. The tour made its way through the U.S., Canada and England before wrapping the 2009 leg in November. Swift resumed the tour in Australia in February of 2010, then returned to North America to conclude the Fearless Tour with another run of dates that lasted from March until May of 2010.

"Headlining my own tour is a dream come true!" Swift said in a press release to announce the Fearless Tour. "This way I can play more music every night than I ever have before. Having written my own songs, they are all stories in my head, and my goal for this tour is to bring those stories to life. My favorite thing when I go to a concert is having lots of changing things to look at, so I've been working really hard to make this show as multi-dimensional as possible."

The tour included multiple costume changes, as well as the kind of theatrical stage sets that would go on to become one of Swift's trademarks. Her opening acts included Gloriana and Kellie Pickler, who ended up collaborating with Swift live during the shows, performing "I'm Only Me When I'm With You."

According to Billboard, the Fearless Tour grossed $63,705,590 and played to a total of 1,138,977 fans ... not bad for a first-time headliner! Fearless scored Swift another armload of hits, including "Love Story," "White Horse," "You Belong With Me," "Fifteen" and "Fearless."